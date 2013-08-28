Stanford University’s Bing Concert Hall Equipped with Shure Wireless

Recognized as one of the world’s leading research and teaching institutions, Stanford University celebrated a milestone in performing arts with this year’s opening of Bing Concert Hall.
- The 112,365-square-foot venue provides students, faculty, artists, and the Bay Area, California community with an exceptional resource for live performance and creative exploration in an intimate, technologically sophisticated setting. The venue, outfitted with Shure UHF-R Wireless Microphone Systems for uncompromised sound and tight system control, has welcomed notable performers, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Midori Goto, performance artist Laurie Anderson, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, and the Cappella Romana vocal ensemble, among many others.
- To support the hall, Stanford University charged Sonitus Consulting, a full-service audio and video consulting company specializing in acoustic theatrical sound design, with ensuring that the world-class venue was equipped to deliver crystal-clear sound during any performance. Realizing that concert halls face unique acoustic challenges, with sound systems exposed to distortion and a wider dynamic range than most venues, the audio experts at Sonitus Consulting selected Shure UHF-R for its ability to successfully deliver rock-solid, quality wireless audio.
- An integral part of the UHF-R installation was Pro Sound & Video, Los Angeles, the audio/visual company that handled the new facility’s system integration.
- “Product quality is critical in this type of venue, where the acoustic noise floor is very low and the performances can be very dynamic. After reviewing the specific needs of Bing Concert Hall, it was decided that UHF-R—designed for the high pressure and extreme conditions of large-scale installation environments—was the right choice for the job,” said Tim Boot, principal at Sonitus Consulting. “By incorporating this type of high-end wireless technology, the unique landmark venue is equipped to respond to any type of performance without interference or degradation—and the sound produced is top of the line.”
- Boot continued, “UHF-R’s rental compatibility was also a key factor in our selection. The wireless technology is widely supported in the Bay Area rental market, allowing us to integrate UHF-R into our rental systems for larger shows.”
- Stanford University’s Bing Concert Hall is a vibrant, creative hub loved by artists, providing a place where intimate design and acoustics make each performance look, feel, and sound unique to the venue. The performance facility was designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Ennead Architects and acoustician Dr. Yasuhisa Toyota of Nagata Acoustics, whose past projects include Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the New World Symphony SoundSpace in Miami.