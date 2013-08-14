Epson Introduces EX-Series Projectors for Small to Medium Businesses

The What: Epson has introduced its new EX-Series – four multimedia projectors offering a range of features to meet the needs of small- to medium-sized business and consumers.

The What Else: The EX-Series offers features to meet the needs of a diverse customer set, including connectivity options, easy setup features and high brightness:

According to TFCinfo, brightness is one of the top features customers look for when purchasing projectors. The EX-Series deliver brightness, and also include automatic vertical keystone and a horizontal keystone slider, as well as HDMI connectivity. In addition, Epson delivers solutions to fit a range of needs with the EX7220 and EX6220 offering widescreen capabilities, and the EX7220 and EX5220 including wireless functionality for connection from a laptop. With the free Epson iProjection application users can project wirelessly from their iOS and Android devices. Additional features include:

-3LCD Technology: Features the latest, 3LCD, 3-chip technology to deliver true-to-life color and detail; 3LCD technology provides an energy efficient light engine which uses available lamp light

-Simple Connectivity: HDMI digital video and audio in one cable for easy setup; wireless connectivity on the EX5220 and EX7220

-iProjection: Leveraging the Epson iProjection application, presenters can project to the EX5220 and EX7220 from most iOS Apple devices running iOS 4.2 or later and most Android devices running Android 2.3 or later

-USB Plug ‘n Play: Projects images, video and audio from a Windows PC or Mac computer via a USB connection, eliminating the need for VGA cables and toggling between computer keys

-Keystone Correction: Squares the image even if the projector is placed off-center from the screen – all four models feature automatic vertical keystone correction and manual horizontal keystone correction

-Lens Control: Provides zoom and focus

-Positioning Flexibility: 1.2x digital zoom requires a shorter throw distance, allowing for the projection of large images in smaller rooms; a 60-inch image can be projected from a distance of approximately four feet away



The Bottom Line: The EX7220, EX6220, EX5220, and EX3220 projectors offer high brightness and a suite of custom features that enable flexible positioning and setup, addressing customer requests for simple and bright projection solutions.The Epson EX7220, EX6220, EX5220, and EX3220 will be available in September 2013 through major retailers and direct on Epson.com. The projectors come with a one-year limited warranty that includes Road Service projector replacement program that includes projector exchange in one business day with paid shipping, and a 90-day limited lamp warranty.