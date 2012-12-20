Phlippo Showlights Supplies MAC Viper for I Love Techno

After initial comparisons involving lighting designers and a visit to the PLASA trade show in London in September, Belgium-based event production supplier Phlippo Showlights made an investment in the new Martin Professional MAC Viper Profile, winner of the PLASA Innovation Award.



“I was present at the first shoot-outs at the Phlippo Showlights headquarters and the Viper looked promising to me,” said lighting designer Thomas Boets of Light Design Productions, who specified the Viper on I Love Techno that took place in November at Ghent’s Flanders Expo, one of Europe’s leading indoor dance festivals.

“In the field, the Viper performed even better,” he says, “An amazing light output for a 1000 W fixture! And with the even field through the entire zoom range, you get a fantastic quality of light throughout the beam.”

Lighting operator for The Green Room was Niels Huybrechts. He said, “When arriving at Flanders Expo, I was surprised to have the Vipers in my rig. The zoom/focus speed is incredibly high and in combination with the iris, the effect is enormous. Also the color and gobo changes are very fast, exactly the speed you need for this type of dance/techno festival.”

Phlippo Showlights are the first in Belgium to purchase the Vipers and are confident they will become a new standard in their range. Phlippo’s directors said, “The MAC 2K was the industry standard workhorse for many years and we believe this new fixture has all the potential to be the workhorse of today and the next generation.

“It is the right time for our expansion into the broader event and production market and therefore we invest wisely in products that will benefit Phlippo and our clients. The future is very bright.”