Digital Health Exhibit Sees 40 Percent Growth at 2014 CES

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) has revealed the 40 percent growth of the digital health footprint at the 2014 International CES.

Produced in partnership with Living in Digital Times (LIDT), the Digital Health Summit, a market-specific TechZone focused on the intersection of technology, health and wellness, will showcase more than 65 exhibitors with solutions for diagnosing, monitoring and treating a variety of illnesses. The 2014 CES will run January 7-10, 2014 in Las Vegas, NV.

According to CEA’s 2014 5 Technology Trends to Watch, as the aging Baby Boomer population requires more health care and support, devices that can monitor their health and safety are garnering attention and growing capital investment. A 2013 CEA survey found that one-third (33 percent) of mobile device owners have used their devices to track some aspect of their health in the last 12 months. In 2014, the Digital Health Summit will focus heavily on consumers' growing demand for high-tech health services as they play an increasingly more participatory role in their own health. Notable Digital Health Summit exhibitors include: ANT+, InteraXon, Masimo, Omron Healthcare,Qardio Inc. and UnitedHealthcare. The TechZone will be located in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC).

“With huge improvements in health care technology and the introduction of powerful new sensors, consumers have unprecedented opportunities to monitor their health and engage more deeply in their personal health care,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, International CES and corporate business strategy, CEA. “The 2014 CES is the natural platform to see the intersection of technology and wellness. We can’t wait to experience the innovations at the Digital Health Summit that will help reinvent the healthcare industry.”

In addition to the TechZone, a two-day Digital Health Summit conference produced by LIDT will take place during the 2014 CES from Wednesday, January 8 through Thursday, January 9, 2014. It will highlight games that reinforce healthy behaviors, body sensors that let people take more responsibility for their health, revolutionary programs employers are implementing using digital health, real-time medicine monitoring and more. Hot topics of discussion will include: The Bionic Man, The Radical Hospital, How Digital Health Saved My Life and Beyond Wearable—It’s Invisible.

At the close of the conference on Thursday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT a special award ceremony will take place to announce the winners of the inaugural Everyday Health Awards for Innovation, honoring outstanding achievement in health and wellness technology innovation.

For more information about the award program, including details about the award categories, rules, and how to enter, visit: awards.digitalhealthsummit.com.