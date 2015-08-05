Gefen Becomes Part of Core Brands

Gefen has joined the Core Brands family of solutions offered to its growing network of residential and commercial integrators and installers.

“As a leader in digital connectivity and an innovator of AV signal processing solutions for commercial and residential applications, Gefen is a natural addition to the existing portfolio of Core Brands solutions,” said Joe Roberts, president of Core Brands.



“Backed by an incredible heritage of groundbreaking practical innovation, Gefen provides intuitive connectivity products and solutions that bridge the gap between rapidly advancing technology and real-world applications. All of us at Core Brands look forward to collaborating with the Gefen team to become even stronger, well-rounded industry leaders. The incorporation of Gefen into the Core Brands family is going to expand the range of options we offer our customers and make it easier for them to transact more of their business through a single solutions provider.”



Amplifying these points, Gefen president Tony Dowzall said that Core Brands and Gefen have long enjoyed a close relationship as part of the same organizational structure inside Nortek.



“Our two companies know each other well and complement one another in many important ways, both in terms of key industry verticals and common sales partners," said Dowzall. "This really is a perfect fit of philosophies, culture and values that are focused on a shared mission — delighting our customers with exceptional service and solutions.”



The integration of Gefen within Core Brands will also result in larger sales opportunities for many Gefen product lines, Dowzall emphasized.



"Because we will be part of a larger company with a greater amount of functional leverage, we will be better able to serve our customers at an even higher level.”