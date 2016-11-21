GE Chooses Prysm Visual Workplace For New Headquarters, Other Locations

GE has chosen Prysm Visual Workplace to help spark team innovation and collaboration within the company. Prysm technology can be found throughout GE’s new interim headquarters in Boston in key business areas, such as the lobby, executive offices, executive conference rooms, and the boardroom. Additional locations, such as the new GE office in New York City, will also have Prysm technology installed.

GE is working to transform its industry by connecting the physical and digital. By using Prysm Visual Workplace, GE employees, customers, partners, and any other invited participants can easily collaborate and share highly visual content in real time across any device or location. Prysm’s cloud-based workspaces also allow meeting participants to continue a previous meeting exactly where they left off, and enable content from previous meetings to be easily reviewed within the solution.

“As we move forward in our journey to become the world’s premier digital industrial company, the ability to connect seamlessly is critical,” said Chris Drumgoole, vice president and chief technology officer for GE Digital. “The Prysm technology provides us with new and innovative ways to collaborate both locally and virtually.”

“Prysm is very excited to work with forward-thinking leaders like GE, who have made it a strategic imperative to modernize their workplace technologies because they know it will drive the best productivity and innovation from employees,” said Amit Jain, CEO, Prysm. “Prysm Visual Workplace will enhance collaboration among GE employees whether they are in the office in front of a large Prysm display or on the road working from their mobile device.”