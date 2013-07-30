Kregg Hill Appointed as Acoustical Solutions DFW Sales Rep

Kregg Hill has joined the Acoustical Solutions team to serve the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, and will also be the face of ASI at the Dallas 2013 WFX Expo in October.

Kregg Hill

Kregg Hill, Dallas native and outside sales representative of 20 years, has worked for many of the largest technology companies in the country before coming on board with Acoustical Solutions this year. After a long and rewarding career in IT, Hill decided to follow his true passion in acoustics and sound.

“I don’t know anywhere else where you have so many diverse challenges and be able to come up with a solution 99 percent of the time,” said Hill. “the satisfaction I get from being of service to my customers is very fulfilling, and to be able to work in and around the audio industry is a dream come true.”

Acoustical Solutions serves a variety of markets including commercial and public facilities, houses of worship, as well as supplying residential, government, and industrial acoustical treatments.

Head of Business Development and Operations at Acoustical Solutions, David Ingersoll says Kregg Hill is a perfect fit as someone who understands the product, and the region.

“We opened our first operations center in Irving this year because we do business nationally from our Richmond office, but this is a region that is growing rapidly with not many acoustical experts and suppliers," said Ingersoll. "We know that Kregg will do an excellent job because he is familiar with the Dallas-Fort Worth culture and has a history of great customer service”.

Hill will make his first trade show appearance representing Acoustical Solutions at this year’s WFX Expo in Dallas. WFX is a showcase of church-related products and services in America and takes place October 2-4, at the Dallas Convention Center. Acoustical Solutions will be at booth 319.