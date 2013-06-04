GC Pro Appoints Marcin Nowak to Technical Services Manager

Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, has appointed Marcin Nowak to the position of GC Pro technical services manager, Western Region.



In his new position, Nowak will be assisting the GC Pro staff and its affiliate network on the design of advanced installations projects. The announcement was made by GC Pro vice president Rick Plushner and reflects the division’s ongoing success and expansion.

Nowak is certified on Apple computers and has been training on a variety of high-end products from manufacturers such as Avid, Ocean Way, RedNet, Raven and Penteo. In the near future, he will be attending advanced training with many vendors in an effort to better support GC Pro’s clients.