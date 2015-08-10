Galaxy Introduces DHXR4 Space-Saving Quad Wireless Mic Receiver

The single-rack-space DHXR4 quad wireless receiver from Galaxy Audio is loaded with four independent, UHF diversity wireless mic receivers and designed for churches, schools, and any live sound application.

Each receiver on the DHXR4 features an LCD display, Auto Scan, IR Sync, 120 selectable channels, and AF/RF indicators. The receivers have also been improved with tone-key squelch for improved rejection of outside interference. The chassis has an individual balanced XLR output for each receiver as well as a mix output (balanced XLR and unbalanced ¼" jacks).



The mix output provides a mixed signal from all of the receivers based on the individual volume control settings. The internal antenna distribution system allows the two detachable antennas to serve all of the receivers. In addition, the DHXR4 provides power to all four receivers while occupying a single AC outlet.