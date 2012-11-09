Gefen Ships ToolBox Extender with HDBaseT

Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen is now shipping its newest extender using HDBaseT technology.



The Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI w/POL (Power Over Line) provides an easy and effective way to extend any HDMI source with the additional benefit of bi-directional IR and power all using one CAT-5 cable up to 230 feet (70m). Extending power over the same CAT-5 cable as HDMI is possible using Gefen POL technology, which releases the receiver from requiring a power supply.

The Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI w/POL can streamline installations where an AC plug is limited at the receiving end. It works with all hi-def sources using HDMI including AppleTVs, computers, set-top boxes and more. All displays using HDMI connectivity can be extended. Multi-channel audio, 1080p full HD and 3DTV pass-through are fully supported.

Installation is plug and play easy, requiring the wall mountable sender unit to be connected to the local HD source and powered. The wall mountable receiver connects to the display and requires no power supply.