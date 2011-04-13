RTW Appoints Group One As U.S. Distributor

Cologne, Germany--RTW has appointed Group One as its new distributor for sales in the U.S. market.

Group One will be the premier U.S. distributor for RTW and will work with RTW’s existing local dealers including: GMA, Recording Media, AID and Dale Pro Audio, in order to make it easier for them to source RTW products locally in the U.S. According to the company, this new relationship will help to reduce lead time dramatically as Group One will handle all local stock.

“Group One’s expanding broadcast division, headed up by vice president Chris Fichera, will manage our Blue Sky Monitor Speakers, DiGiCo Broadcast Consoles, Junger Audio Processors and of course RTW meters,” said Jack Kelly, president of Group One. “Each of these product lines is deeply involved in today’s production environments, with specific emphasis on both 5.1 surround and loudness control issues. RTW, with its 40-plus years of experience in the design and development of audio technology, provides world-class metering for both of those issues and we are very pleased to welcome these products to our arsenal.”