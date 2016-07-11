Fulcrum Acoustic Unveils New CS118 Subcardioid Subwoofer



The CS118 Subcardioid Subwoofer from Fulcrum Acoustic

The What: Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced the CS118 Subcardioid Subwoofer module. Incorporating Fulcrum's patent-pending Passive Cardioid Technology, the CS118 reduces excessive rear low-frequency radiation by up to 10dB without the need for additional drivers, amplifiers, or signal processing.

The What Else: The CS118’s subcardioid pattern is created via a highly refined acoustical circuit balancing the LF driver's position with the enclosure's depth and volume, as well as meticulously designed rear ports incorporating a precisely calibrated resistive element. The CS118 combines Fulcrum's proprietary TQ processing with innovative designs in acoustical circuitry to deliver exacting pattern control, unequalled performance, and precision transient response, even at the highest SPLs.

The Bottom Line: Featuring a single, high-power 18-inch direct radiating woofer in a rugged, compact enclosure, the CS118 is specifically designed for permanent installation in a wide range of applications and venues, including performing arts centers, houses of worship, sporting facilities, and nightclubs.