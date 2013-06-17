Finding the Best of 4K at InfoComm '13

InfoComm has come and gone and I feel I'd be remiss if I didn't mention 4K. Done.

I'm kidding, I've got more to add to it then just that. 4K seems to have been the topic that has replaced the 3D movement in conversations echoing across the halls of InfoComm. Everyone is excited about the possibilities of much higher resolutions and crystal clear imagery. Even Apple's latest keynote at WWDC talked about the 4K movement as they gave a sneak peak of their latest MacPro and how it's capable of running 3 simultaneous 4K cinema displays.

Not to say 4K was everywhere on the InfoComm show, but I did find it in three very different locations. The first spot that it was sure to be found was the Christie Digital booth. Now Christie has been one of the first companies to bring us a 4K display and you can see that pioneering instinct as they continue to refine the technology. This year they displayed the first high frame rate native 4K projector that was just amazing to see. I shot a quick video that shows the display and it's mind-blowing even shot with just an iPhone. In real life it was just as jaw-dropping. Christie really knows how to make a demo work, show the projected displaying some insanely beautiful visuals involving an Audi. As I tweeted out during the show, that display made 4K make sense! Check the video:



Christie wasn't alone in their 4K displays, Sony also made an appearance at the show with their 4K OLED display. Now where as you could get all up-close-and-personal with the Christie projector, Sony on the other hand had their display all tied up and hidden away. They had it displayed in a black velvet box, with 4-foot walls coming out on both sides and a black velvet rope keeping you back a good six feet. I'd be extremely happy to have shot some video of the incredible looking display, maybe even a photo or two. But it seemed the two big burly security guards would have none of that! So hopefully you had a chance to see it in person because to say they were a wee bit over-protective is a vast understatement.

Now the third place I found 4K at InfoComm was from my good friends over at BlackMagic Design. They have been leaders in all things video for a long time and make a whole slew of products that make our lives easier when dealing with video! Well this year they brought the brand new product that they debuted at NAB this year, the amazing BlackMagic Production Camera 4K.

Now you may be wondering why I'm talking about this in reference to InfoComm where this seems to have more impact in the NAB market. While this is true, these are things that are very important in the HOW market where I'm very involved, and also in the corporate InfoComm world as this market continues to embrace video. We are seeing video and video production continue to be embraced by this market and products like this camera from BlackMagic fits that bill perfectly. This 4K records natively to SSD and to native editing formats, making this product one that will allow users to record and edit seamlessly and simply. Check the video to see it in it's glory.