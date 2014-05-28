FSR USB Charger, HuddleVU

FSR returns to InfoComm 2014 with a line-up of product launches that underscores the manufacturer’s position as a leading provider of practical, cost-effective, and robust AV switching, control, and connectivity solutions for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets. The new products are on display alongside FSR’s established gear at InfoComm Booth C8721 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“FSR has literally dozens of diverse new products to share with attendees at this year’s InfoComm,” said company president Jan Sandri. “We are delighted to accommodate so many markets by providing practical products that span from simple charging solutions to complex matrix switchers, and everything in-between. We’re pleased to help end-users and systems integrators bring projects in on-time, on-budget, and on-target.”

Amongst its numerous launches, the company is highlighting its SS-USB-CHRG Keystone DC to USB Charger, table configurations to extend the popular HuddleVU Collaboration System, the LITE-IT enclosure box light, a new series of Table Boxes, an HDBaseT Product line, HDMI Matrix Units, a host of new Wall Boxes, Floor Box Brackets, and 7 Retractors for the popular T6 table series.

SS-USB-CHRG snap in USB charger

FSR rounds out its comprehensive line of charging solutions for iPhone, iPad, Android or any smart device with the new SS-USB-CHRG Keystone DC to USB Charger. The Charger incorporates the necessary firmware to communicate with any device and provide the correct charging wattage, up to a full 12 watts. The SS-USB-CHRG comes complete with a universal power supply; an optional SS-USB-CHRG PS6 power supply capable of remotely powering up to six units simultaneously from 165 feet via 16AWG cable is available. The slim keystone design means that the SS-USB-CHRG can be easily mounted in any of FSR’s Intelligent Plate Solutions (IPS) wall plates, table boxes, floor boxes, and other infrastructure solutions that accept standard keystone snap-ins.Collaboration Systems and Tables for HuddleVU

FSR continues to expand the highly successful HuddleVU collaboration systems with a new line of tables built to accommodate HuddleVU 4, 5 and 6 user configurations. Designed to amaze with built-in AV features, all equipment is plug and play, eliminating the need to load custom applications or software.

The new tables provide collaboration opportunities in any number of environments with both table and counter height versions. The table base provides an area for mounting all HuddleVU equipment, and a vertical rear panel can be finished for open office environments. The units are available in stock light maple finishes to blend with any décor, but custom finishes are available upon request. Units ship assembled for ease of installation.

LITE-IT Enclosure Box Light

FSR’s new LITE-IT easily provides lighting in floor, wall and ceiling boxes, or anywhere a work light is needed. This little light securely fastens to any ferrous metal surface via a “rare earth” magnetic mounting. A timed circuit automatically turns LITE-IT off after 75 seconds, and its anti-retrigger circuit prevents it from staying on even if the switch is held continuously. LITE-IT’s warm 3000K LED color for eye comfort provides over 12 Lumens of light output (20% more than a standard PR-2 flashlight bulb), and its super-efficient wide angle dual LED’s furnish a uniform lighting pattern with uniform brightness to very end of battery life. High-quality alkaline batteries are included and pre-installed and provide 4+ years of typical usage from a single pair of batteries (based on two operations per day, five days per week, 52 weeks per year).

Table Boxes

Renowned in the industry for elegant and functional table boxes, FSR is adding a line of DIGITAL models to the T3 series, an all new IPS Flexible unit, and two new additions specifically designed for BOSE speakers.

Ready to ship FSR’s new HDBaseT line offers a complete series that runs from Matrix switchers to extenders. FSR’s HDBaseT devices handle video resolutions up to 1080p and 4K x 2K (3840 x 2160 @30Hz) sending Video, Audio, Control (IR & RS-232), POE (802.11af), and Ethernet via 1 CAT-6A Shielded Cable 100 meters.

HDMI Matrix Units

An HDMI Matrix Unit strengthens FSR’s already durable and reliable Matrix Switcher series.

Wall Boxes

A full complement of Wall Box units will be on show for the first time!

Also at InfoComm for the first time are FSR’s Floor Box Brackets for special mounting.Retractors

Over 7 new models will be at exhibited to offer customers a varied choice when they need to add one or more retractors to the popular T-6 Table Box.