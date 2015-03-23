FSR Strengthens Digital Ribbon Cable

FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, continues to improve on its highly popular and award-winning Digital Ribbon (DR) cable family by adding multiple Aramid reinforcing cords to the cable assembly. Its latest improvement has increased the pull strength specification of the cable to 40 pounds from the previous 20 pound rating.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our product lines and offer our customers the best solutions on the market today,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are thrilled that by using Aramid, the fiber used in body armor, we are strengthening an already durable and sturdy product line and are now able to offer our customers an even more robust family of DR cables.”

Most other cables on the market are only rated for a 20 lb. pull, which is fairly easy to exceed during installation. This improvement in the basic cable construction, which has been in production for several months, makes the DR cable family the most robust optical HDMI cable on the market. The improved DR cables are available in lengths of 10m, 15m, 23m, 30m, and 50m.

FSR's Digital Ribbon cables utilize a proprietary technology to allow high speed, high definition HDMI signal transmission over distances of up to 325 ft. at a speed of 10.2 Gb/sec video bandwidth and can easily handle 1080p full HD, 3D, deep color, HDMI-CEC, HDCP and most newer hi-res formats.

The more robust DR cable is now shipping.