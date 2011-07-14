On Location Merges with Loud and Clear

Cincinnati, OH--On Location Lighting Systems has joined forces with Loud & Clear Inc.

“Bringing these two companies together is a huge win for all of our customers,” said Tim Matthews, president of On Location. “Our customer’s will be able to save valuable time and money by having all of their production and installation needs, not just lighting needs, taken care of under one roof.”

On Location will still have a satellite location in Kentucky, but will now be headquartered at 2001 Dalton Ave - a 100K square foot building located off of I75. Bill Deavers, president of Loud and Clear Inc., bought the building in 2004 with the vision of turning it into a complete production complex.

“It’s all about the customer,” Deavers said. “Merging with On Location will dramatically increase our inventory and staff, which will allow us to sell and install on a much larger basis; therefore, solving all our customer’s needs with just one phone call.”

Along with renting out their entire inventories, On Location and Loud and Clear are sharing an on-site retail store.