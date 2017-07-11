FSR Promotes Longtime Employees Fitzsimmons, Ersalesi

FSR has promoted two longtime employees. Paul Fitzsimmons has been named manager, trade show logistics and sales support, and Jamie Ersalesi has replaced Fitzsimmons as inside sales manager, promoted from her former position as inside sales supervisor.

Paul Fitzsimmons

Fitzsimmons, a 25-year employee, takes the reins of FSR’s trade show schedule, accountable for overseeing all activities associated with planning and implementing 30-plus annual company and industry events. Fitzsimmons’ responsibilities include designing and developing displays to showcase products—from tabletops to large-scale booths—organizing and shipping equipment, training staff and scheduling show coverage, facilitating production of literature and promotional items, plus arranging for at-show resources such as space, power, and Wi-Fi.

In addition, Fitzsimmons serves in a sales support role, training and educating staff on the features, benefits, and functionality of new and existing products so they can better answer customers’ questions and assist with purchasing options.

Jamie ErsalesiErsalesi began her career at FSR as a high school student in 2004 and continued throughout college, when she eventually rose to customer service representative and inside sales supervisor. Her recent promotion has elevated her to inside sales manager reporting directly to Sandri. Ersalesi is responsible for strategic business planning and development, maintaining relationships with existing customers and cultivating new ones, overseeing the quality and consistency of day-to-day operations including order entries, repairs, and returns, and ensuring the satisfaction of all customer service interactions. Ersalesi holds a degree in business management from Kean University, where she graduated cum laude and with honors.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Paul and Jamie,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “Each has excelled in their responsibilities, demonstrating outstanding people and organizational skills, and have made valuable contributions to the company that have added to FSR’s success. We are delighted to acknowledge their time, service, and loyalty by promoting them both.”