FSR Names DataVisual as Distributor and Representative in Canada

FSR has appointed DataVisual Marketing as its distributor and representative in Canada for the entire FSR product line.

Headquartered in Ottawa, ON with offices located across the country, DataVisual distributes presentation and visual communication solutions to all pro AV markets, including key areas of importance for FSR such as corporate, education, and houses of worship. The company will market, sell and support FSR's range of scaling and HDMI switchers; control systems; floor, wall, table, and ceiling infrastructure products; and HuddleVU Collaboration systems.



"Canada is a strong market for FSR and we have searched for just the right partner that not only understands the region, but one that is committed to matching customers with the most appropriate solutions for their specific applications," said Chaz Porter, director of global sales at FSR. "DataVisual is a perfect fit. Their level of service mirrors our own dedication. We are excited to have them as part of our representative network."



Added Benoit Kislich-Lemyre, general manager at DataVisual, "We are excited to be the Canadian distributor for FSR. The breadth of products available to our customers from FSR will strengthen our portfolio in supplying the highest quality products in the audio visual communication markets."