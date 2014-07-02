FSR Joins HDBaseT Alliance

FSR has joined the HDBaseT Alliance as an adopter member. The HDBaseT Alliance is a cross-industry alliance founded by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens to promote and standardize HDBaseT technology for real world distribution of uncompressed Ultra-HD multimedia content.

FSR president Jan Sandri made the announcement from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center at InfoComm 2014, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be part of an organization established by respected industry giants, and comprised of consummate professionals across many diverse disciplines, ” said Sandri. “FSR’s theme this year is 'connect with confidence' and that certainly reflects HDBaseT’s objectives. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship, and participating in HDBaseT developments as it shapes specifications to meet the needs of an evolving marketplace.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome FSR to the Alliance, as they bring their expertise and experience to the Alliance. We are looking forward to working together with FSR as they develop new, innovative products that support and promote HDBaseT technology to their customers,” said Ariel Sobelman, president of the HDBaseT Alliance.