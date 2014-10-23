FSR Creates Digital Hub for Education Market

FSR launched its new education website: www.fsr.education. Jan Sandri, FSR president, believes the website will continue to strengthen and grow its presence and brand recognition even further within education, a key segment of the market. Earlier this year, Gina Sansivero was hired as FSR's director of educational sales.

"We clearly take schools, learning and the education market extremely seriously and feel that many of the initiatives we've taken this year have demonstrated FSR's ever increasing commitment to this important market segment," said Sandri. "We welcomed Gina to the FSR team in early 2014 to help us continue to expand our role as a leader in this market. Now, we take our commitment even further by launching a web site completely dedicated to this same segment. As technology for learning continues to evolve, along with the needs of those working in various areas of this core industry, it's imperative that we keep providing our customers with the advanced tools and technologies they need to properly prepare the next generation of thought leaders."

The new website, dedicated to tech managers and end-users, delivers the latest news on technology and infrastructure solutions for higher education and K-12 school systems. Among key social and dynamic features is a blog that helps keep visitors informed of new and emerging industry trends and ideas, a related Twitter handle, and a place for visitors to sign up to receive an education specific monthly e-newsletter that will feature current information about trends in education, articles, news, and FSR's products and solutions specific to the education market. Further, the newest FSR case studies are posted to exemplify how FSR's technologies are used throughout all areas of the education market and how new products and solutions are ever evolving to create an even more comprehensive and cohesive offering to the company's highly regarded education customers.

Additionally the site will be a resource for those involved with educational technology to share feedback, requests, challenges, and successes so that FSR can address them with solutions tailored to their need.

FSR is committed to teaching those working in higher education and K-12 about the company's newest opportunities and solutions for interactive and collaborative learning systems. The new website features the latest company news and events that will offer those interested the opportunity to meet with FSR staff in person at various industry and market specific shows and conferences.