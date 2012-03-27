Omnivex Presents 'Digital Signage in the Cloud'

Omnivex Corporation, in conjunction with Digital Signage Connection, will present a webcast on Tuesday, April 17, at 1 p.m. EDT, entitled, “Digital Signage in the Cloud.”

The live event will feature presenter Doug Bannister, CEO and director of software development at Omnivex Corporation. Because cloud computing is growing in popularity, he will explore and compare the option of hosting network data on-premise versus moving the data to the cloud.

Attendees will learn:

• The definition of cloud computing and its benefits

• The infrastructures that support cloud computing

• Various deployment models

• Pros and cons of cloud versus on-premise networks

• Architectural considerations

• How to determine which solution is right for your business

Richard Lebovitz, educational director and editorial director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE and DigitalSignageConnection.com, said: “Because both Digital Signage Connection and DSE are committed to ongoing education, this is just one of a series of live educational events that Digital Signage Connection and DSE will present in 2012 to help industry professionals evaluate the benefit of new technologies and avoid costly missteps.”

Omnivex’s Bannister said, “Cloud computing is a logical alternative for some businesses and we see a lot of interest in its adoption, but we want to make sure that industry professionals have the information they need to make informed decisions before investing time and resources.”

The webcast, specifically designed for operators and administrators of DOOH and digital place-based networks, will be presented at no cost on Tuesday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Registration is now available online by clicking here.