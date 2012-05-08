Lutron Showcases Solutions at 2012 Lightfair

Light control manufacturer Lutron Electronics is highlighting a comprehensive lineup of new technologies, energy-saving products and new business opportunities at the 2012 Lightfair International Tradeshow and Conference (Booth 1625), May 9-11 in Las Vegas, NV.

Lightfair is the world’s largest annual gathering of architectural and commercial lighting professionals.

The Lutron booth, showcasing “Solutions for Any Space,” will include several new products and programs, including:

New Maestro Occupancy/Vacancy Sensing Switches

Lutron has announced its new line of Maestro Occupancy/Vacancy Sensing Switches that automatically turn lights on and off. The sensors provide significant technological advancements, including working with all bulb types and ambient light detection.

New Lutron C·L Dimmer

Lutron is announcing the newest addition to its C·L dimmer collection. The new C·L dimmer will offer added features and functionality, and ensure control of a wide range of dimmable light sources. C·L dimmers work with dimmable compact fluorescents (CFLs) and dimmable LEDs, as well as today’s most popular light bulbs, including incandescents and halogens.

New Quantum Total Light Management Product Enhancement and Tool

Lutron is announcing architectural enhancements to its Quantum Total Light Management System and Hyperion solar-adaptive shading technology. The Quantum system optimizes the use of light control to save up to 60 percent lighting energy, simplify operations, reduce operating costs and improve occupant comfort and productivity.

Lutron Shading Solutions

Daylight invigorates the workplace, but can also decrease productivity as a result of glare and solar heat gain. Regulate daylight in commercial spaces with shading solutions designed to optimize comfort and lower energy costs.

Lutron is showcasing its standard fire-rated fabric offering for battery-powered insulated honeycomb shades along with new shading styles and technologies that integrate with Lutron light control systems, including GRAFIK Eye QS, Energi Savr Node and Quantum, plus RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS total home control systems.

Pico Wireless Controls

Lutron Pico Wireless Controls increase occupant comfort and productivity while allowing for personal control of light. This easy-to-use control requires no wires and is compatible with many Lutron wireless light and shade solutions. Pico wireless controls are simple to program and use, feature reliable Lutron Clear Connect radio frequency technology and 10-year battery life.

LED Product and Driver Selection Tool

Updates have been made to the Lutron web-based LED Product and LED Driver Selection Tools. These tools eliminate guesswork for specifiers, LED manufacturers, building occupants, homeowners and tenants. Combinations are evaluated in the free Lutron testing program to ensure compatibility between controls and LED drivers, luminaries and screw-in bulbs.

Lutron Connects

Lutron continues to collaborate with organizations around the world to foster innovation and provide solutions for every application. In demonstration of this effort, Lutron products are featured in various exhibitor booths throughout the show.

Additionally, Lutron light control experts are hosting daily, in-booth, Q&A sessions (booth #1625), and are contributing to the following educational workshops and seminars:

·Dimming LED Sources: What's Working & What Still Needs Fixing, course L12W03, location N116, Monday, May 7th, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., with Ethan Biery, Design and Development Leader, Lutron Electronics and Michael Poplawski, Senior Engineer, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

·Interior Window Treatment Impacts on Daylighting Design, course L12D05, location N206, Monday, May 7th, 2–5pm, with Brennen Matthews, North American Specification Sales Manager, Lutron Electronics