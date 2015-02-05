Forty Channels on TAIDEN Digital Infrared Receiver

The world’s first 40 channels digital infrared receiver, unveiled by TAIDEN this month, will be on display at Media Vision’s booth 3-A118 at ISE. The HCS-5100Plus series is a forward-looking solution based on the growing needs expressed by European institutions. The product is intended for high-fidelity wireless language distribution uses in multilingual conferences.

The HCS-5100Plus new generation language receiver has the same user-friendly design, with a large LCD displaying the complete name of the selected language in addition to the channel number, battery status, signal intensity, and volume level. The system main unit audio interface has been upgraded to provide 40 RCA jacks as well as connectivity through Dante.

In large multi-country conference settings, ensuring that language is no barrier to understanding can be a real challenge for conference organizers. Meeting facilities that are intended for multilingual conferences – such as headquarters of inter-governmental organizations – are usually equipped with integrated wired simultaneous interpretation systems. For all other meeting facilities, a portable wireless language distribution solution is required.

TAIDEN’s wired digital conference system offers 64 audio channels enabling meetings in up to 63 languages, the highest possible number. Media Vision has provided such interpreting solutions, in the forms of microphones with built-in language channel selectors or flush-mounted channel selectors in armrests of chairs, for installation in many international organizations.

TAIDEN’s wireless language distribution system uses digital infrared technology. Ensuring crisp clear audio quality and no interference from RF devices, digital infrared language distribution systems are a norm in the conference interpreting industry. Up till now, they were limited to 32 channels or less. TAIDEN’s release of a 40-channel system is thus a major development for today’s linguistic needs, and offers relief to key users such as institutions of the European Union.