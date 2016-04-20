Former Manager Rejoins American Music & Sound as SVP

Tim Schaeffer, SVP for Allen & Heath USA

American Music & Sound is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Schaeffer as senior vice president for Allen & Heath USA. Schaeffer, who has over thirty years’ of pro audio sales and marketing experience, will manage Allen & Heath USA to build and develop its sales and support teams and to promote sales growth and customer satisfaction.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” said Schaeffer. “I previously managed Allen & Heath sales in the U.S. and I am excited to be back working with this great group of people. Allen & Heath is an amazing company with a competitive and forward thinking product lineup. I look forward to building the brand and promoting it in the US marketplace.”

Lynn Martin, president of American Music & Sound commented, “I am very pleased to welcome Tim back to our team. Tim combines an unparalleled knowledge of our pro audio industry with great management skills and product knowledge. His experience and capabilities are perfect for the job and he has the kind of energy needed to be a success in this marketplace. We all look forward to growing our Allen & Heath business under Tim’s leadership.”