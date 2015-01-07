Focusrite Goes Public with Stock Listing

British audio interface company Focusrite has officially gone public, listing on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange. The company will use the ticker symbol TUNE.



Now listed as Focusrite Plc (public limited company), the company was established in 1989 by Phil Dudderidge, Executive Chairman, and includes the Novation brand of MIDI and digital music controllers under its name. Over the company’s twenty-five years, it has manufactured some of the industry’s most reliable interfaces, including the Scarlett interfaces, Saffire DAW interface, and the range of RedNet interface and network audio products.

“The company has reached its first 25 years of operation. Becoming a public company puts the business on a strong corporate foundation, with wider share ownership and access to the capital market,” commented Dudderidge. “Focusrite proved an attractive investment to institutions who were impressed with the company’s historical performance and its growth strategy.”

Dudderidge attributes Focusrite’s past growth to the company’s aim to offer best in class products at each price point, in every category addressed by Focusrite and Novation. “Sound quality, reliability and ease of use are paramount,” Dudderidge said of the Focusrite line. "[And] creative opportunity, innovation, and build quality” describe the Novation philosophy.