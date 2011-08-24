Haivision Provides Infrastructure for TRADOC

Haivision Network Video announced that its Furnace IPTV system is enabling video management and distribution over IP for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) headquarters. Furnace provides the infrastructure for delivering a range of educational and situational awareness video content.

The Furnace IP video system was implemented by Haivision's Gold Partner, Whitlock, working under a subcontract to STG at the new TRADOC headquarters building. Under the terms of the contract, Whitlock was charged with the design, integration, and implementation of the state-of-the-art video over IP management and distribution system.

"The Furnace was the ideal choice to provide the video delivery backbone for this system," said Alex Acevedo, design engineer for Whitlock. "The system is extremely easy to implement and use, and it provides capabilities to manage the system and end users centrally. Another appealing feature is that Furnace requires minimal ongoing IT support. The product's InStream player technology works across all platforms and requires no installation or client system upgrades."