Kramer Introduces HD-SDI to HDMI Digital Scaler

Kramer Electronics has introduced the VP-472 Digital 3G HD-SDI to HDMI Scaler for SDI signals up to 3G HD-SDI. The VP-472 will up and down-scale SD, HD and 3G SDI signals to resolutions of up to WUXGA and 1080p.

The VP-472 has one SDI input and one SDI looping output on BNC connectors to accept an SD, HD or 3G SDI signal. Its input automatically detects the incoming signal format. Supported formats include SMPTE standards 259M, 292M, and 424M. The VP-472 also has one scaled HDMI output on an HDMI connector.

The VP-472 supports output resolutions of 800x600, 1024x768, 1360x768, 1280x768, 1280x1024, 1440x900, 1400x1050, 1680x1050, 1600x1200, 1920x1200, 720x576 @50, 720x480 (NTSC), 1280x720 @50/60 (HD 720), 1920x1080 @50/60 (HD1080); SDTV at 480p and 576p, and HDTV at 720p @50/60Hz, 1080p @50/60Hz, and 1080i @50/60Hz.

The VP-472 features a built-in proc amp that can adjust the brightness, contrast, and color of the output signal. These picture adjustments can be made via the on-screen display (OSD) of the VP-472, which is accessed via the front panel buttons. These settings are stored in non-volatile memory that retains the last settings used. The VP-472 also features an external 5V DC power source.