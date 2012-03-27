AVnu Alliance Adds New Members

Beaverton, OR--AVnu Alliance has expanded with three new members.

AudioScience, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in digital audio peripherals; beyerdynamic, German developer of conferencing systems, headphones, and microphones; and OnTime Networks AS, Scandinavian supplier of industrial data communication products, have joined more than 40 AVnu Alliance member companies that represent industries across automotive, pro AV, and consumer electronics.

"When AVB came on the scene, AudioScience noted that it was IEEE standards-based and had prominent installed sound and network silicon companies behind it," said Stephen Turner, company vice president. "With AVB being completely scalable and covering industries ranging from consumer, through pro to automotive, we feel that AVnu-certified AVB is a contender for the holy grail of audio and video over networks, and so have chosen to rally around it through the AVnu Alliance."

With a shared vision of interoperable AVnu-certified devices, AVnu Alliance member companies work together to develop compliance and interoperability certification specifications for AVB standards. AVnu-certified devices allow professional AV providers to have one standards-based unified network that handles all voice, video, audio, and data, while reducing the costs and simplifying the optimization of an AV network.

"We see AVB as the future network platform for real-time multimedia applications at low latency," said Ulrich Roth, director of R&D for beyerdynamic. "We intend to integrate AVB interfaces into our wireless systems and conference devices. Through our AVnu Alliance participation, we can ensure compatibility with all other AVB devices."

Øyvind Holmeide, managing director for OnTime Networks, said, "For a company dedicated to providing precise timing over Ethernet, joining the AVnu Alliance is a natural step for us as we move towards the AV market. We are pleased to join the alliance since it will provide us with the necessary momentum to be an enabler for AVB in the automation and automotive industry."