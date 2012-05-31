Trenton TVC4502 Bundled Video Wall Controller

Trenton Systems' TVC4502 is an HDCP compliant video controller platform providing an integrated hardware and software solution bundled together to simplify video wall installations.
- Features include: local desktop video wall control, remote video wall control over a network using devices like tablet computers or smart phones, video image edge overlap, video scaling and seamless video signal switching from a wide variety of video input devices.
- The hardware heart of the TVC4502 is a long-life Trenton Systems' motherboard and a fanless, HDCP compliant Matrox Mura MPX-4/4 video board delivering up to four 1080p high-definition inputs across four 1080p high-definition outputs. HD input captures are made possible in diverse display wall applications like digital signage, corporate boardrooms and facility security centers.
- The TVC4502 integrated software bundle includes all of the necessary drivers fully loaded and ready to deploy in your specific application via the Matrox PowerDesk package. For quick start-ups, the Microsoft Windows 7 operating system and the MPX Wall Controller Software come pre-loaded on the Trenton TVC4502.