FIREFX Appoints Stampede to Distribute Its Cybersecurity System

Stampede has been appointed to serve as a distribution partner for FIREFX, an IoT security appliance and high-performance media system developer. The distribution partnership is effective immediately and covers the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

“We are pleased to provide our growing reseller network with FIREFX’s award-winning technology, led by the revolutionary Network Guardian cyber-security system,” said Kevin Kelly, president and COO of Stampede. “FIREFX is changing the integration industry by challenging conventional paradigms with its revolutionary IoT technology. The Network Guardian is a must-have component of any networked system solution. It delivers superior and reliable enterprise-level network security and robust performance at a very reasonable price that makes it an easy add-on to any system being designed today.”

Stampede will distribute FIREFX’s Network Guardian, an IoT cyber-security protection system for residences and small to medium-sized businesses that is able to provide multiple security functions within one single platform, including a network router/firewall and automated intrusion detection. It is a military-grade solution combining hardware and software to address one of the fastest-growing consumer concerns, cyber-security. Each Network Guardian is equipped with a software system that allows FIREFX to push new threat profiles and updates in real-time, allowing the system to block any new or emerging threats.

“This software system, which comes standard with all Network Guardian hardware, creates a recurring revenue stream for dealers,” Kelly added. “The Network Guardian updates with the latest threat patterns twice daily for an annual fee. Now dealers can combine the automated FIREFX cyber-security updates in a subscription model to their service and support plan, offering real perceived value to their clientele while building their business' coveted RMR plan."

Additionally, Stampede is now distributing FIREFX’s 4K Media Players, which come in both desktop and rack-mount formats. They are backward compatible with all of FIREFX’s HUB storage systems and support live TV streaming from either aerial or cable TV providers with the addition of a SiliconeDust HDHomeRun device, allowing customers to enjoy their entire private media collection along with live cable/TV feed through the FIREFX Black Ice interface.

Going forward, FIREFX is offering CEDIA CEU certified training courses on the basics of securing IoT networks both online and at all of Stampede’s North American Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series stops as a part of this partnership.

“Stampede has consistently been on the cutting edge of AV market trends, such as drones, IoT, and unified communications, so they are a natural partner for us. They are very well respected among our dealers,” said Larry Allhands, FIREFX president and CEO. “The fact that they were forward thinking enough to jump on the drone trend was very attractive to us in our efforts to grow our line in cyber-security and network security. We now consider them an important part of our company’s go-to market plan.”