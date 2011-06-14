RTI Names EMEA Sales Rep

Shakopee, MN--Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) has increased international support for its control solutions through a partnership with Wim Voet of Belgium-based Artemea.

Under the agreement, Wim will provide sales and marketing support for RTI's control solutions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and serve as a regional point of contact for RTI's dealers and distribution partners.

The founder of Artemea, Wim offers RTI a wealth of experience in the consumer electronics and custom installation industries. Most recently, he served as the senior international sales manager for Philips Pronto, where he was directly responsible for all sales in Western Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. He has previously held key sales and business management positions with a variety of prestigious companies, including Jamo, Sony, and Vivitar, in the consumer electronics industry.

"We are pleased to have Wim represent our control solutions to our loyal and valued dealers and distribution partners in the EMEA region," said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. "Wim is well respected throughout the industry as a seasoned professional with great character and business acumen. I believe that we have much to learn from him and that we will greatly benefit from his experience selling control products in the EMEA region. I am very excited about the business opportunities that lie ahead with Wim leading the charge."