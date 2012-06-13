Michael Dennis Introduces 4 Media Solutions

Michael Dennis, former executive vice president for Whitlock, has revealed the creation of a new technology solutions consulting business, 4 Media Solutions.

After 27 years in the industry, and a successful tenure with Whitlock, as well as other leading AV solutions providers, Michael is now taking his acumen and industry expertise out to the marketplace. In his new role, he will offer assistance to emerging and established companies and organizations by providing innovative business growth strategies that translate client goals and objectives into real world solutions. His initial clients include Whitlock, JB&A, Scalable Display and Media Centric.

“I have truly enjoyed my career at Whitlock, and am now looking forward to growing a new niche business to fill a gap I have seen in the industry,” said Michael, who will serve as the new company’s CEO.

“Michael has been an integral part of our executive management team at Whitlock for seven years, and he has had a very positive impact on our sales and growth,” said Whitlock’s CEO, Doug Hall. “While he will be missed, we are confident Michael will bring some fresh ideas to his clients, and the industry at large.”

The new company, 4 Media Solutions is a client focused AV/IT solutions company that specializes in identifying and bringing intelligent and disruptive technologies to market. 4 Media Solutions works with clients to create, implement, and maintain winning and competitive business growth strategies.