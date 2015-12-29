Famed Father-Son Direct First Ever LG Super-Bowl Commercial

LG Electronics’s first ever Super-Bowl commercial will be produced by Ridley Scott’s production company, RSA Films. Jake Scott will direct the spot that showcases LG's OLED TV technology and introduces a soon-to-be announced addition to its OLED TV line.



Father-Son directors Jake Scott (left) and Ridley Scott (right) will help LG create their first ever Super-Bowl commercial and introduce a new OLED TV

LG's commercial draws upon the expertise and creativity of this father and son collaboration. Ridley Scott's The Martian recently won the 2015 Best Director Award from the National Board of Review, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for best picture. He is also known for his 1984 commercial for Macintosh, named the best Super Bowl ad of all time by Forbes. Jake, on the other hand, has six Super Bowl commercials under his belt, including Budweiser's 'Lost Dog', USA Today's highest rated commercial from last season.

"When I first saw OLED TV's, I was mesmerized by its staggering picture quality," said director Ridley Scott.

"With 1984, audiences were introduced to a technological advancement that promised to change everything," said Jake Scott. "I see a similar kind of disruption with LG OLED TV."