EZBZ Partners with B&H for Customer Experience

EZBZ, a social marketplace that acts as a personal concierge for consumers by connecting them with local businesses and services in real-time, has begun providing tech services to customers of B&H Photo & Electronics to improve the experience of B&H's customers. EZBZ has created a plug-in for B&H that enables its website customers to locate local installers for select items that require installation services, such as home theater systems and security/surveillance systems.

After completing a transaction on B&H's website, customers have the option to use the innovative widget to simplify the process of finding a local installer. The link directly dispatches the item description, as well as the user's location, price range and time frame to qualify local installation providers within the customer's locale. The independent installers can respond directly to the customer via EZBZ, eliminating the need for the customer to search, call and negotiate individually.