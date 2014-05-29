Eyevis LED

With higher brightness values, more brilliant colors and a wider viewing angle than conventional LCD display, the high-resolution, high-quality LED modules by eyevis are predestines for demanding tasks in control and conference rooms at trade fairs and events, or in TV studios and digital signage applications.

With a small pixel pitch of only 1.5 to 2.5 mm and the high-quality concept consisting of an integrated image processing system, precise and robust housing as well as the high-resolution, high-quality LED modules by eyevis are perfectly suitable for permanent indoor installations and mobile video walls.

The modules allow for the assembly of completely bezel-free video walls. Through the small pixel pitch of only 1.5 to 2.5 mm the LED modules in addition become interesting for applications with small viewing distances.

Additionally, LEDs offer a wider viewing angle (horizontally as well as vertically) than LCDs.

The high-quality LED modules by eyevis convince through sophisticated, integrated image processing for lasting color fidelity and a precise mechanical concept that allows for a smooth assembly and accurate, gapless adjustment. Moreover, the modules are 100% EMV compatible. In this way the modules are perfectly suitable for permanent installations, as a commercial display or large-scale information wall in showrooms, train stations, airports or sports arenas. Due to the uncomplicated adjustment of color temperature the LEDs are also ideal for video walls in TV studios. With the high flexibility of a modular system the high-quality LED modules are perfect for mobile video walls for the events and presentation sector. A hanging as well as standing arrangement is possible, even concave shapes are no problem.

Eyevis equipped its high-quality LED modules with the same image processing system that is installed in the well-tried omniSHAPES. Design, planning, assembly and source transmission of creative LED walls in this way are quickly, easily and flexibly possible. Through the modular design the devices are moreover very service-friendly. The modules are equipped with front and rear access, which allows for maintenance or exchange of all electronic components without having to disassemble the module or even the entire wall. This facilitates service works and reduces down times.

For a simple and uncomplicated installation eyevis includes the software eyeDesign in the delivery, a versatile tool for planning, configuration, source transmission and service of creative video walls. Thereby, the software already in the design phase serves as an ideal planning tool. In this way the video wall installation can be created virtually. The LED modules can simply be placed freely within a possible layout. Dimensions and sizes are instantly visible and the necessary number of displays for the resulting size of the video wall can directly be read. The single modules do not even have to be directly adjacent. They can be placed freely which opens up many creative possibilities. For special shapes and dimensions of a video wall, the content can previously be tested. This reduces errors during content design.

EyeDesign moreover presents all necessary components in a list, all dimensions and a preview of the sources to be placed. In addition, a measuring tool which is enables the user to measure distances within the layout has been integrated. Important for the adjustment of the devices during the installation is the option to display colors from the software directly on the devices without monochrome image data from a special source. The software is also able to receive incoming signals of motion sensors for instance and correct the video wall layout including mapping accordingly.

In order to further increase creative possibilities, the LED modules can be connected to further eyevis displays like the omniSHAPES, squareTILES and 3D LCDs through the eyeDesign software. All displays are represented in the software and can be freely placed and moved within the desired layout. The image signals can also be freely distributed onto the single reproducers.