Lecture from a Digital Signage Pioneer

At 11:00 a.m. today, I made my way to the Digital Signage Presentation Stage to listen to Lou Giacalone from OnPath, TargetPath's Digital Signage/Media practice.

Lou was providing guidance and words of caution to users looking to implement a Digital Signage Network. Lou has been a key developer in the Digital Signage industry, so when he shares his experience and insight with end users, I want to listen.

Lou outlined a number of items that are critical when selecting a digital signage solution:

•Content scheduling should be flexible and metadata driven.

•If a software feature is important to your network, don't just settle for being "shown" how it works. Take it for test drive or ask specifics about "how" the feature works.

•HTML5 is the content creation tool of the future. Don't get stuck with outdated tools to create your content.

•If you are implementing an International network, make sure the software and hardware is capable of multi-region playback.

•Make sure robust security controls are in place, and use them. There hasn't been a major "hack" of a Digital Signage Network, but your company doesn't want to have the unfortunate distinction of being the first one.

Lou's will be back at the Digital Signage Presentation Stage tomorrow at 11:00 am or his complete presentation is available online at: www.onPath.net