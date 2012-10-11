InfoComm Names David Labuskes New Executive Director and CEO

InfoComm International is making “convergence” a reality with its new choice of executive director and CEO. The Board of Directors today named David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, the successor to current executive director and CEO Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., who is retiring at the end of 2012.



Beginning January 1, 2013, Labuskes will take the helm of an association firmly focused on the merging of AV and IT, and the potential it brings to its members. Labuskes’ present role as vice president of architectural and engineering firm RTKL will serve him well in the new post. He founded the company's Technology Design Practice, overseeing the delivery of audiovisual, voice, data, wireless, environmental media, electronic security and acoustics services. During his 13 years with RTKL, Labuskes worked daily to provide proof of concept on intelligent building via projects in the corporate, government, commercial, and healthcare spaces.

Commenting on the announcement today, Lemke indicated that AV/IT convergence has been a major shift for many in the audiovisual industry, “and I am glad that Dave will be able to use his considerable expertise in this area to make sure that nobody who wants to learn this element of the business gets left behind.”

Lemke also extolled the virtues of Labuskes’ entrepreneurial background, which he felt would resonate well with InfoComm’s members. His resume is thick with IT experience. Prior to joining RTKL, Labuskes served as president and CEO of Premier Technology services, a software and systems design consulting firm. Previous to that, he was executive vice president of Accelerated Payment Systems, an electronic payments processing firm.

Accepting the post, Labuskes thanked the association and the executive search committee for their support of his vision “for taking a great association and industry and making both even better.”

He also thanked Lemke for his service to the industry, specifically “for using your talents and education to raise up the industry at a time when it's needed.” He also expressed gratitude to the retiring CEO “for leaving the association on such solid footing with a professional staff.”

In a statement released by InfoComm, association president Greg Jeffreys said, "David Labuskes is a leading expert on the intersection of technology and the built environment. He is the executive who can help chart the course for InfoComm and our industry when it comes to the future of networked AV, smart building technology and more. His commitment to creating excellent environments will help the industry continue the quest for quality experiences for the industry's end-customers."

Labuskes has been a long-time volunteer with InfoComm, BICSI, NSCA, and TIA, offering guidance in industry training, best practices and credentialing. "As an integrator, I think David Labuskes is the ideal choice to share his unique insights on the future of AV in the built environment, and advise the integration community on the IT skills that our businesses will need to acquire,” said Jim Ford, PE, Chairman of the InfoComm Leadership Development Committee. "I believe he will be able to use his experience as an industry instructor to share practical advice that will benefit InfoComm's heritage members—AV dealers and integrators."

The executive search committee was committed to finding a candidate with practical business experience. "As the president of a leading company in the live events space, it was very important to me that the next executive director and CEO of Infocomm International have a solid corporate background," said Johanne Belanger, InfoComm secretary-treasurer. "InfoComm is a $40 million association, and keeping the organization in solid financial condition is of paramount importance if the group is to continue serving the industry with training, certification, networking opportunities and more. I believe David Labuskes will be an excellent steward of the association's funds. As an MBA and a former CEO, he has the experience needed to keep InfoComm on solid financial ground."

Labuskes will begin preliminary work at InfoComm on November 26, working with Lemke through the end of the year. “I have had the great pleasure of knowing and working with Dave for close to 10 years, and I was delighted when I heard that he was the choice of the search committee,” Lemke said. “I am looking forward to working alongside of him during the month of December as we both transition our lives.”