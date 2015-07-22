Extron to Open Product Demonstration and and Training Center for the Nordics

Extron Electronics will opening its new product demonstration and training facility in Stockholm, Sweden, in time for a training schedule that begins in October.

The new regional office will be a fully equipped, state-of-the-art training facility for showcasing and demonstrating the latest in Extron technologies and solutions, staffed by a dedicated technical and sales team and including meeting space, a training room, and a product demonstration lab.



"Our new Stockholm facility will make it even easier for our customers in the Nordics to gain valuable knowledge," said Jerome Gueras, vice president of sales, at Extron, EMEA. "The new facility will allow customers to see working demonstrations of the newest Extron products, learn about AV technologies, and participate in certification courses closer to where they work and live."



The Stockholm office will be staffed by Extron S3 Institute experts and feature a familiar variety of Extron training choices, including hands-on training using real-world scenarios and courses to pursue various Extron certifications.



The first Extron training in the new facility is scheduled for October 6 and 7. Other Extron regional training facilities are located in the U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Tel Aviv, Russia, South Africa, India, Dubai, Singapore, Korea, China, Japan, and Mexico. North American training facilities are located in Anaheim, CA, Raleigh, NC, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, and Washington, DC.