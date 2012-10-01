LMG Opens New Nashville Office

LMG



, a national provider of video, audio, and lighting support, has opened a new office location in Nashville. The location houses over 24,000 square feet of office and warehouse space, and will become a new base of operations to support corporate events and tours.

To manage the new facility, LMG also announces Steve Austin has been hired as an accounts manager in Nashville. Steve will handle overall management, sales and project strategy, and account coordination for the new facility. Steve brings over 25 years of audiovisual experience to LMG, most recently in the role of manager/producer for the last decade at a leading staging firm in Nashville.



Steve Austin, Accounts Manager, LMG

Last December, the LMG Design Studio was opened in Nashville in the Bailey’s Building, and the new office/warehouse will operate approximately ten minutes from the studio.