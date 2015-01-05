Extron Ships Two IP Link Pro Control Processors

Extron Electronics will ship the IPL Pro CR88 and IPL Pro IRS8 control processors. The IPL Pro CR88 features eight contact closure inputs and eight relay ports, while the IPL Pro IRS8 features eight one-way IR/serial ports.

These compact, high-performance IP Link Pro control processors are loaded with features inherent to the IP Link Pro family, including more power, speed, and memory, as well as Ethernet control and enhanced security. They are compatible with TouchLink Pro touchpanels and are ideally suited to take advantage of the advanced configuration options within Extron's Global Configurator Plus and Global Configurator Professional.

"We are very excited to add the CR88 and IRS8 to our growing Pro Series control system family," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "These are ideal as stand-alone control processors or, can be grouped to accommodate a much larger AV system with the help of our new, powerful GC Pro software."

The IPL Pro CR88 and IPL Pro IRS8 are compatible with GlobalViewer Enterprise software for complete, centralized AV resource monitoring, management, and control over a computer network. They are ideal for use as either primary control processors in smaller AV systems or as secondary control processors in AV applications that require control for multiple devices.