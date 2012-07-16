CSD Group and ProAudio.Com Group Form Strategic Alliance

CSD Group, Inc., an Indiana-based design/build firm offering comprehensive solutions for audio, video and theatrical lighting systems for worship facilities, is joining forces with Texas-based distributor ProAudio.com.

CSD customers will gain access to ProAudio.com's 400+ product lines for post-install equipment needs, allowing CSD to continue their focus on design and systems integration.

“We are in the business of helping our clients deliver their Message with excellence," said Doug Hood, president of CSD. "Creating an outstanding customer experience is something we take very seriously. Since the Dallas area is one of our most important markets, we consider it a real blessing to be able to draw from the talent at ProAudio.com. Each company has already enjoyed success working individually. However, I believe that working together, we are even stronger and uniquely positioned to take care of our friends in the House of Worship market better than anyone.”

CSD will also partner with ProAudio.com's design/build division, Church Audio Video, aligning their resources to serve the needs of more worship facilities across the nation. Church Audio Video's foothold in the expansive Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex combined with CSD's experience working with large churches will strengthen the portfolios of both companies, offering a wider range of products and services to their mutual customers.