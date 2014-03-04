Epson Provides Projector Training at Almo E4 AV Tour in TX

Epson will be on-site at E4 Dallas to deliver in-depth information about Epson’s line of high brightness, large venue, installation and business projectors to AV resellers and dealers.

Designed as an Epson Integrator Certification (EIC), Epson staff will deliver information in detail about projector solutions to make meeting rooms more effective; provide insight on the Color Brightness standard - why color light output and white light output should matter when recommending a new projector; and high-level information required to answer technical questions about Epson projectors and their advanced features.

Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, invite AV resellers, integrators and consultants to “Navigate to New Horizons” at the first E4 AV Tour event of 2014. E4 Dallas will include a first-run keynote address focused on pre-engineering AV into smart buildings, and new courses led by some of the biggest names in the industry. E4 Dallas will also feature a dynamic array of more than 35 manufacturing partners and infinite networking opportunities with business colleagues and other AV professionals.



Epson will showcase its PowerLite Pro G-Series projectors and share details on the benefits, including networking software, connection features and installation options. For facility management, Epson will also show a meeting room productivity tool that reinvents the way businesses and workgroups have meetings, brainstorm and collaborate. For more information visit www.epson.com/BLPro.



E4 Dallas is a one-day event and will showcase an exhibit hall with over 35 top manufacturers. The free event begins at 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 11, and will include eight informational courses and several breakout sessions. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas, TX 75207



In its fifth year, the E4 tour continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of AV resellers, integrators and consultants. Credited as the industry’s most specialized one-day dealer event. E4 has traveled to countless cities to serve the product, technical and business training needs of thousands of resellers and installers while creating the ideal forum for professional networking. The integration of Epson EIC, underscores Almo’s commitment to training resellers, ensuring they are up-to-date on the latest technologies and solutions for customers.For more information or to register for an EIC training event, please visit www.epson.com/eic.