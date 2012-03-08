Lutron Updates LED Selection Tools

Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics has announced updates to its web-based LED Product and Driver Selection Tools.

These tools make product selection simple and easy by eliminating guesswork and ensuring compatibility between LED fixtures and LED drivers.

The Lutron LED Product Selection tool features hundreds of fixture/driver/control combinations that have been evaluated in the free Lutron testing program, ensuring compatibility between controls and LED drivers, luminaires and screw-in bulbs. All listed solutions are guaranteed to perform to levels that customers have come to expect from Lutron over the last 50 years.

"Lutron is committed to helping customers answer their questions about LEDs and avoiding potential compatibility problems in the field. As the world leader in light control and dimming, Lutron offers these online tools, and the LED Control Center of Excellence, to share our expertise, and to make high-performance LED solutions easily available to everyone who needs them," says Ed Blair, Lutron vice president of commercial solutions.

New combinations are constantly being tested and added to the LED Product Selection Tool to ensure an up-to-date, free resource for lighting control professionals.

Flexible search categories allow the user to easily identify solutions based on fixture/lamp type, manufacturer, control technology, Lutron control type, or any combination of these categories. Users also have the option of showing all compatible solutions, or choosing to identify only those solutions that include Lutron Hi-lume A-Series drivers.

The Hi-lume A-Series driver family is comprised of the most versatile LED drivers available today, and is offered in thousands of configurations. A-Series drivers offer smooth, continuous dimming from 100 percent to 1 percent for virtually any LED fixture, whether the fixture requires constant current or constant voltage. A-Series drivers also support a range of current and voltage levels (up to 40 watts). Because both the driver and the control are from Lutron, compatibility is guaranteed with dozens of controls for both commercial and residential applications.