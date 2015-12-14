Extron Now Shipping 4K HDMI Matrix Switchers with Audio De-Embedding

The What: Extron Electronics recently launched the DXP 1616 HD 4K and DXP 168 HD 4K, the first two models in a new series of high performance HDMI matrix switchers for resolutions up to 4K.

The What Else: The switchers are HDCP compliant and support data rates to 10.2 Gbps, Deep Color up to 12?bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats. Extron technologies such as SpeedSwitch, Key Minder, and EDID Minder, along with automatic input cable equalization and output re-clocking, ensure dependable system operation with fast switching speeds and compatibility between devices. These 16x16 and 16x8 matrix switchers also feature built-in audio de-embedding, enabling digital audio from any input to be assigned to the digital or analog stereo outputs for streamlined integration.

The DXP HD 4K Series also switches embedded digital audio from HDMI source signals, along with the corresponding video, to any or all of the selected outputs. The technologies and capabilities built into the DXP HD 4K Series ensure high performance AV signal routing, with a fully digital pathway that maintains the highest possible audio and image quality for multiple sources and displays.

The Bottom Line: The DXP HD 4K switchers are designed to be reliable, install-and-forget components to high end AV integrations. Click hereto watch a product introduction video, or here for more information on the DXP HD 4K Series.