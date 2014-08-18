Extron MediaLink Controllers Get a Fresh Look

Extron Electronics has launched the MLC 55 RS and MLC 55 RS VC. Dubbed economical and easy-to-use, these MediaLink controllers are used for common AV functions such as power, input selection, and volume in single display applications. They feature a sleek new look, with redesigned backlit buttons and magnetically-attached faceplates that hide the mounting screws and configuration ports, giving the controllers a refined, uncluttered appearance.

Both models include unidirectional RS-232 and IR display control, as well as discrete ON and OFF display power controls. The MLC 55 RS VC model features a newly-designed, larger volume knob for smooth, precise volume control of Extron MPA Series and select XTRA Series amplifiers. Flexible mounting options allow the controllers to be installed virtually anywhere, including walls, lecterns, or tables.