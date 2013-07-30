Streaming Learning Center to Produce Six Free Webinars on Encoding and Distributing Streaming Media

The Streaming Learning Center will host six free webinars on encoding and distributing streaming media. The series will start with a very basic webinar designed for totally novice users, and will progress to topics like Fundamentals of H.264 Encoding, Distributing to Desktops and Mobile Devices via HMTL5, and Implementing Advanced and Adaptive Streaming.

The first introductory-level webinar, entitled "Get Your Video Online," will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2013, between 2:00-2:30 PM EST, and will be hosted and sponsored by Onstream Media. This webinar will identify free and other options for hosting and delivering streaming video, and will detail how to upload a video to YouTube and embed the video into a website. For more information, or to register for the first seminar, click here.

The instructor for all webinars will be Jan Ozer, a contributing editor to Streaming Media Magazine and owner of the Streaming Learning Center. Ozer is also the author of Producing Streaming Video for Multiple Screen Delivery, available in print and iBook formats by Doceo Publishing. Ozer speaks internationally on streaming related topics, including in Moscow in March 2013 at the Connected TV Forum, in London in June 2013 at the Streaming Forum, at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas in March 2013 and at Streaming Media East in Manhattan in May, 2013.

Commenting on the series, Ozer stated, "while many websites are successfully deploying streaming media, it's still a black art for many website owners. These short, focused webinars will help streaming media newbies quickly get up to speed. Later webinars will help other users fine-tune their video offerings and learn how to distribute video more effectively and efficiently."

Configuring Your Streaming Video (choosing the optimal resolution, frame rate and data rate), Tuesday August 20, 2013; 2:00-2:30 PM EST

Setting Generic Compression Parameters (choosing and implementing constant and variable bit rate encoding, and choosing the optimal keyframe interval), Wednesday September 4, 2013; 2:00-2:30 PM EST

Fundamentals of H.264 Encoding (profiles, levels, entropy coding), Tuesday September 17, 2013; 2:00-2:30 PM EST

Distributing to Desktops and Mobile Devices via HMTL5 (features, benefits and limitations of HTML5), Wednesday October 2, 2013; 2:00-2:30 PM EST

Implementing Advanced and Adaptive Streaming (choosing and implementing technologies like HTTP Live Streaming, DASH and HTTP Dynamic Streaming), Tuesday October 15, 2013; 2:00-2:30 PM



Sponsorship opportunities for the later seminars are available. For more information on sponsorship, please contact Jan Ozer via jozer@mindspring.com. For more information about the webinar series, please click here.