Starin Grows Distribution Facilities

Starin has added a second warehouse facility to their growing pro AV procurement services.

Located in Portage, IN, the new 17,000 square-foot facility — along with newly added staff — will allow Starin keep more products on hand to provide faster delivery and selection, according to the company. The new facility will work in conjunction with Starin’s existing Chesterton, IN main operations.

"As our business continues to grow, we are constantly looking at ways to streamline our operations,” said Jim Starin, president of Starin. "We knew that in order to meet the demand of our customers and improve service, adding a second facility was a top priority. The rising tide of business put us in a confined position and we needed to respond. This is all part of an expansion program that has included doubling our capital base. With this new delivery scheme now in place, we’re immediately seeing the benefits of it running smoothly and are planning additional expansion.”