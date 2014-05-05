Extron Introduces Global Configurator Professional

The What: Extron has released Global Configurator Professional, a dynamic configuration software ideal for control systems and applications that range in scope from single projector classrooms to large, elaborate control system designs.

The What Else: Powerful features, such as conditional logic, variables, and macros provide even greater flexibility for more sophisticated control scenarios. The Controller Groups feature expands AV system design potential for much larger systems requiring multiple IP Link Pro control processors. Global Configurator Professional brings advanced configuration capabilities, enhanced features, and streamlined integration to control system design.

Global Configurator has two modes. Global Configurator Plus is ideal for smaller scale applications requiring one control processor and one control interface, and is available for immediate download by customers with Extron Insider access. Global Configurator Professional duplicates all of the powerful features within Global Configurator Plus but is especially suited for applications requiring multiple control processors, enhanced functionality, and advanced configuration. Access to Global Configurator Professional requires Extron Control Professional - ECP certification. Your Extron Customer Support Representative can provide you with all the details on this new certification program.

The Why: "Global Configurator Professional has been designed from the ground up to enable the greatest features and performance from the Extron Pro Series control systems," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Whether you choose Global Configurator Plus for smaller projects or Professional for more sophisticated control system designs, you’ll have the same, familiar configuration approach, but now with more power and capabilities than ever.”



One More Thing: Watch a product introduction video here.