Extron Introduces DIN Rail-Mountable IP Link Pro Control Processors

The What: Extron Electronics introduced the IPCP Pro 350DR and IPCP Pro 355DR. These high-performance, DIN-rail-mountable control processors are designed for centralized AV control in mid-sized applications.

The What Else: The IPCP Pro 355DR features a secure, dedicated AV LAN port designed to control local AV devices and safeguard them from outside intrusion. The IPCP Pro 350DR and IPCP Pro 355DR can be used with Extron LinkLicense, which further enhances the capabilities of Extron Pro Series control systems.

"We are pleased to answer customers’ requests for DIN rail-mounted high-performance, Pro Series control processors," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The IPCP Pro 350DR and the 355DR share all the powerful features of our other high-performance IPCP Pro Series control processors, with the 355DR providing the additional peace of mind made possible by a secure, dedicated AV LAN."

The Extron IPCP Pro 350DR and IPCP Pro 355DR can be configured using Global Configurator Plus or Global Configurator Professional software or programmed using Extron Global Scripter. For enterprise-wide applications, GlobalViewer Enterprise can provide centralized AV resource monitoring, management, and control over a computer network. The IPCP Pro 350DR and IPCP Pro 355DR can communicate with multiple TouchLink Pro touchpanels over a standard ethernet network, allowing utilization of existing network infrastructure.

The Bottom Line: Both the IPCP Pro 350DR and 355DR are well suited for controlling multiple devices and signal types within AV systems while providing the flexibility of DIN rail mounting. As with all IP Link Pro Series control processors, both feature advanced security standards and gigabit ethernet, which ensures compatibility with multiple TouchLink Pro touchpanels using a standard network infrastructure.