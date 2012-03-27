Extron Expands with New Facilities

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics revealed that it will open five new training and product demonstration facilities in the Chicago, Dallas, New York, Silicon Valley, and Toronto areas.

Extron is actively looking to hire system design engineers and sales, support, and training staff in each of those facilities.

In addition, Extron has moved its East Coast operations into a new, four-story, 146,000 square foot building on a seven-acre campus in Raleigh, NC. The new building includes an 8,000 square foot training and product demonstration facility, and expanded areas for sales and manufacturing, as well as research and development. This new, larger East Coast facility will allow Extron to better serve its customers with more convenient training and certification programs, and a larger sales staff that is ready to assist with product or application questions, technical support, or system design advice.

"This new facility greatly enhances our ability to provide our acclaimed S3 - Service, Support, and Solutions for our customers in the Eastern region of North America," said Andrew Edwards, president of Extron. "Our commitment to training and support is second to none in the AV industry, and we are excited that our new East Coast office will make it easier to meet the needs of our customers in the region."

This follows the recent announcement by Edwards that the company will not participate at the InfoComm-USA tradeshow. Andrew's complete message to the market can be found at extron.com.

Each location will feature a familiar variety of Extron classes, including hands-on training and courses to pursue various Extron Certifications. With eight offices throughout North America, and its commitment to create additional training and support facilities, Extron product demonstration and training will be more accessible and available for our customers.

"These new facilities will bring us closer to so many more people," Edwards said. "It will be much easier for our customers in the United States and Canada to attend training courses and learn about products at convenient times and locations. Our objective is to see that our customers receive the support needed to be successful and get the job done."

The Dallas area facility is scheduled to open in the late summer of this year. More details regarding the Chicago, New York, Silicon Valley, and Toronto area offices will be announced soon.